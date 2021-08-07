Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

