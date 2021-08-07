Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CDAY stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 957,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $111.93.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock valued at $739,386. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.