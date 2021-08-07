Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Certara updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Certara stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 292,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

