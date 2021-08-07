CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

