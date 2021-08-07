Chainlink Price Hits $24.35 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $10.82 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

