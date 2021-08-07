Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.35 EPS.

CRL stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.41. The stock had a trading volume of 307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $420.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

