Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

