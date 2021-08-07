Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Sells $5,548,874.76 in Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $777.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

