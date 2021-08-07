Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

