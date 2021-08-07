Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. 433,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

