Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing six-month period (+18% versus +17.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

