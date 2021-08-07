Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $120.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
