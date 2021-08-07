Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

