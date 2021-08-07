Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

