CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $213,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after buying an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

