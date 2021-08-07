Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 382,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

