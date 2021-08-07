Chimpion Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $85.41 million and $761,068.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00861745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040883 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.