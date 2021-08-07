Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $554.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.