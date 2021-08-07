Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

