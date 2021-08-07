Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 393,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 1,231,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

