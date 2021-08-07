CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

