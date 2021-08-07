Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Stephens

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

