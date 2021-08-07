Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 43,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,725 shares.The stock last traded at $206.52 and had previously closed at $231.48.

The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

