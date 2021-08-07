Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.69. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

