Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 757.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter.

UDEC stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

