Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,092 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 359,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.