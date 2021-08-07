Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $172,000 in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

