Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

