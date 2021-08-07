Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,120 Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $160,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $4,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

