Citigroup Cuts Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $20.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 2,750,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,356. The company has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

