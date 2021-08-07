Citigroup Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $125.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

