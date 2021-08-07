City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 1,130 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in City by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

