CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CKHUY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 848,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,199. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

