CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Shares of CKHUY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 848,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,199. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
