CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $7.36 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
