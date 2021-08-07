CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $7.36 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

