Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

