Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 1,204 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $4,216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000.

OGN stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

