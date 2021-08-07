Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 763 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.