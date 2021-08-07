Clean Yield Group Invests $46,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

