Clean Yield Group Invests $72,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $487.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

