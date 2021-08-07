Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

MCK opened at $199.93 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.