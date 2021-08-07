Clean Yield Group Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

