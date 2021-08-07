Clean Yield Group Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $109.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.