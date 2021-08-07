ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CLIR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

