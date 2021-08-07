Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $29.55. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

