Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $121.46, but opened at $114.79. Cloudflare shares last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 35,154 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.