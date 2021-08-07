Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

