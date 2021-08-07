Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CLVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,901. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

