CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 15,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 105,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

