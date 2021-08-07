CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $126.99 and last traded at $129.74, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.84.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.