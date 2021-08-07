Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 748,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,378. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

