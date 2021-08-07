Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $476.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

